Randy Orton Remembers Umaga, WWE Legends On The Business Changing, WWE NXT DVD News

– Below is another clip from the recent “Table For 3” episode with WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat. The Legends discuss how the business has changed and how “kayfabe” is no more. Flair says they were all shocked the day they started being referred to as sports entertainers but it was probably the right move because of where WWE is at now.

– The “WWE NXT: Best of 2017” three-disc DVD has been confirmed for a March 20th, 2018 release in North America, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. Along with matches, word is that the set will include some never-before-seen footage. Below is the synopsis:

The future is here! We Are NXT! Witness the next generation of WWE first hand and relive the greatest NXT matches of 2017 with this definitive set featuring all the heart-stopping action from up-and-comers like Asuka, Bobby Roode, Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Sanity, Tye Dillinger, and more!

– Today marks 8 years since former WWE Intercontinental Champion Eddie “Umaga” Fatu passed away. Randy Orton remembered him with this post on Instagram: