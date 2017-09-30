Randy Orton Says He’s Sick Of Being A Babyface, Jokes About Owens’ Weight

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently appeared as a guest on Edge and Christian’s podcast, E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness for an in-depth interview.

During his appearance on the show, “The Viper,” 37, spoke about how it isn’t as easy for him to maintain his peak physical condition these days compared to when he was working in WWE as a younger man earlier in his career.

“I’m always up and down when it comes to my body,” said Orton. “It’s stressful, it is.”

Orton then went on to joke about how Kevin Owens has it figured out the best, as he got over as a wrestler who doesn’t rely on his physique, so he can eat a more casual diet and maintain a less strenuous workout regimen.

“I guess Kevin Owens has it figured out,” said Orton. “He started fat and he’ll finish fat. [Laughs] He’s trying to get himself over as the fat guy that can fight. Bless his heart, that’s great. I’m jealous.”

From there, Christian went on to point out that it is easier for heels to get over despite bad physical condition, referring to it as “bad physique heat,” prompting “The Viper” to reveal that he hopes to soon make a switch back to heel.

“I love it and I’m gonna use that,” said Orton. “Hopefully sooner than later when I turn heel again because I’m sick of this babyface thing, that’s for sure.”

Check out the complete episode of E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness featuring the Randy Orton interview at Art19.com.