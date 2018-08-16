Randy Orton Seen Joking With WWE Workers About Recent Accusations?

Randy Orton apparently joked about some of the recent allegations against him during the dark main event at Tuesday’s WWE TV tapings in Greenville, South Carolina. That match saw Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE Champion AJ Styles defeat Orton, Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Orton approached some of the WWE staffers at ringside before the match and offered his hand for a shake, shaking the hand of one guy while laughing. The whole group then broke out in laughter.

This appeared to be a crack at the recent sexual harassment allegations against the WWE veteran. Former WWE writer Court Bauer noted in an older MLW Podcast that Orton would greet new WWE creative writers by putting his hand down his pants, pulling out his penis, touching himself and then introducing himself. Bauer said, “For every new writer that would show up, he’d come in the room, put his hand down his pants, pull out his dick, touch himself, then say ‘I’m Randy Orton, shake my hand… oh you don’t want to shake my hand? You’re big leaguing me? That’s fucked up man. Should I tell Vince and Steph you won’t shake Randy Orton’s hand?'”

Those allegations recently resurfaced on Reddit and were picked up by mainstream media outlets. WWE responded to media inquires and noted that they were looking into the matter but it’s believed that there will be no action taken. The reaction from Orton and the WWE crew members could be a sign of how the allegations are being looked at within the company. You can read our recent report on the allegations at this link, which includes comments and further allegations from more former WWE writers and Ken Anderson.