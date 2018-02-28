Randy Orton Wins Dark Main Event, WWE 205 Live Tournament Update, Ruby Riott

– This week’s WWE SmackDown saw #1 contender Ruby Riott defeat Naomi. In the Fallout video below, Dasha Fuentes talks to Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Ruby says SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has had this perfect little world her entire life but she’s been carrying around the title for far too long and Ruby is here to make that perfect world crumble to pieces. Ruby says she’s also here to take that title from Flair and bring it to The Riott Squad.

– The dark main event after Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live in Los Angeles saw Randy Orton squash Jinder Mahal in under 1 minute.

– The second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament kicked off on this week’s WWE 205 Live as Roderick Strong defeated Kalisto and Cedric Alexander defeated TJP to advance. Cedric will now face Strong in the semi-finals. The second round will wrap next Tuesday night with Mark Andrews vs. Drew Gulak and Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali. The winners of those matches will then face in the semi-finals. The winners of the two semi-final matches will then face off at WrestleMania 34 for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.

205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick took to Twitter after Tuesday’s show and wrote the following on the matches: