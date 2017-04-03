Randy Orton Wins The WWE Title At WrestleMania 33 (Photos)
Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt to become the new WWE Champion at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando tonight.
Orton is now a nine-time WWE Champion with this reign. He has also held the World Heavyweight Title four times. Wyatt won the title back on February 12th at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s WWE Title match at Camping World Stadium:
