Randy Orton’s Status, Ric Flair Talks Terror Attack & Fans Going To Events, Fans On Weapons

– Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talking to TMZ Sports about fans not attending live events following the terror attack at Manchester Arena in the UK during the Ariana Grande concert last week. Flair says if fans love attending events like concerts and sports, we can’t be intimidated and let the terrorists force us to live our lives like that.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans the most dangerous weapon in WWE – ladder, table, steel chair, title belt, ring bell, kendo stick, sledgehammer, brass knuckles, barbed-wire baseball bat, steel steps or trash can. As of this writing, 47% went with the bat while 19% voted for the sledgehammer, 7% for the ladder, 7% for the chair, 4% for the kendo stick, 4% for the brass knucks, 4% for the steps and 3% for the ring bell. The rest received 2% or less.

– Randy Orton is off WWE live events until June 5th but is scheduled for this week’s SmackDown. It appears Orton also has time off live events in July as Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has been booked for some non-televised events.