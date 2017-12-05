Rapper At WWE TTTT, Samir Singh Sends Message To Triple H, WWE Main Event

– Below is video of Samir Singh talking about Triple H to promote The Game’s match with Jinder Mahal at the WWE Supershow live event in New Delhi next Saturday night. Singh talks about how Triple H suggested they go to Bollywood following their WWE tryout matches and how getting into Bollywood led to Triple H signing them for the Cruiserweight Classic, then the roster. Singh goes on about Jinder and how they belong with him and says The Modern Day Maharaja will reign supreme over Triple H in India, where he will be the underdog. Samir says they will show Triple H why they are the new “Games” in town.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Los Angeles for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno

– Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who has appeared on WWE TV in the past and provided a few theme songs for pay-per-view events, announced on Twitter that he will be performing at WWE’s Tribute to The Troops special tomorrow from Naval Base San Diego in California. He will be performing his new “Home” single. As noted, WWE will tape the Troops Tribute tomorrow morning before SmackDown airs later in the night from the same city. MGK tweeted the following on the performance: