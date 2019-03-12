Rapper Eminem Signs New Contract With WWE, SmackDown Appearance Included

Eminem will reportedly be appearing on WWE SmackDown later this year.

The hit rapper inked a contract with WWE today, which was done to promote the launch of SmackDown on Fox in October, according to Fightful. WWE is planning on having a custom title belt created for Eminem to go along with the appearance.

The deal includes Eminem contributing to the soundtrack for the WWE 2K20 video game that will be released later this year.

An official announcement on the deal should be made in the coming weeks.