Rapper Wale On The WWE 205 Live Announce Team Beginning Tonight

WWE has announced that rapper and longtime fan Wale will join the WWE 205 Live commentary team.

Wale will make his commentary debut on tonight’s show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with Percy Watson, Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness. No word yet on if this will be a permanent change but we will keep you updated.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Wale and 205 Live:

Wale joins the WWE 205 Live commentary team

Grammy-nominated rapper Wale will join Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson tonight on commentary during WWE 205 Live, WWE.com can confirm!

A longtime WWE fan, Wale is no stranger to the WWE Universe, having hosted a rap battle between The Usos and The New Day in 2017.

Why is the Washington D.C. native joining the announce team? Tune in to WWE 205 Live tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!