Rare Dean Ambrose Indy Video, WWE Star Honored (Photos), Total Divas

– As seen below, Title Match Wrestling has just released video from a 2011 match between Dean Ambrose (as Jon Moxley) and Eddie Kingston. The match is from the 2011 Impact Championship Wrestling Supershow in Queens.

– Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday’s Total Divas episode:

“Shall We Dance?: Nicole is offered an opportunity with “Dancing with the Stars”; in Bulgaria, Lana challenges Rusev to a bet in order to win her dream mansion; Carmella is overwhelmed with moving to a new home with her boyfriend.”

– Titus O’Neil was honored with a Drum Major for Justice Award for his work in the community at last night’s MLK Parade Foundation Honors event in Tampa. He tweeted the following on the honor:

Proverbs 4:19

The ways of right-living people glow with light The longer they live the brighter they shine. God Placed light inside of you for a reason.LET IT SHINE!!Thanks again 2all of my Family&Friends that came out 2support me receiving the Dr. MLK Drum Major 4Justice Award pic.twitter.com/M6aOdD4xvf — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 12, 2018