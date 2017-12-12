RAW #1 Contenders Main Event Ends With No Winner, Brock Lesnar’s Return Announced (Photos, Video)

No word yet on the 2018 Royal Rumble opponent for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after this week’s RAW main event between Kane and Braun Strowman ended in a Double Count Out. The winner of the match was set to face Lesnar at the Rumble on January 28th in Philadelphia.
On a related note, WWE has confirmed that Lesnar and Paul Heyman will return to TV on next Monday’s RAW from Providence, Rhode Island. It’s likely that Lesnar’s Rumble opponent will be determined next week.
Below are a few photos, GIFs and video from this week’s main event:
NEXT WEEK: #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar RETURNS to #RAW with @HeymanHustle, as we are about to learn who his challenger will be at @WWE #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/jcCchh6eoC
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2017
An EPIC battle…
A MONSTROUS main event…
But WHO will face @BrockLesnar for the #UniversalTitle at #RoyalRumble?!@BraunStrowman just put in his application! #RAW pic.twitter.com/o3H1V6by2e
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2017
The @WWEUniverse may want tables, but @KaneWWE is perfectly fine with a CHAIR! #RAW pic.twitter.com/fFM5vnhpHv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 12, 2017
"Anything you can do, I can do better…"#RAW @BraunStrowman @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/RXdAv4HCiC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 12, 2017
He's still called the BIG, RED MACHINE for a reason!#RAW @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/iMT8SAvVpW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 12, 2017
And now it's the MONSTER AMONG MEN @BraunStrowman's turn! #RAW pic.twitter.com/jMOBD1i6ub
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 12, 2017
BOTH @BraunStrowman and @KaneWWE have been counted out here, but the FIGHT is far from over! #RAW pic.twitter.com/7tCgpkHjKE
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2017
In a BATTLE of BEHEMOTHS, @KaneWWE and @BraunStrowman are out to prove who is the TRUE MONSTER of @WWE as they vie for an opportunity at @BrockLesnar's #UniversalTitle at #RoyalRumble! #RAW @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/7AdfJamt5P
— WWE (@WWE) December 12, 2017