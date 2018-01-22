RAW 25 Intro Video, WWE Launches Reddit Account, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

– Below is the official opening video for tonight’s RAW 25th Anniversary special. WWE deleted the original video that was released yesterday and re-posted the video embedded here:

– WWE announced the following on their new Reddit account:

WWE launches official Reddit profile page in celebration of Raw’s 25th Anniversary

FINALLY … WWE is on Reddit.

WWE launched its official Reddit profile page just in time for Raw’s 25th Anniversary, Royal Rumble and The Road to WrestleMania.

With content exclusively for Reddit and tons of news, photos and videos to share from our digital and social channels, we are ready to make our grand entrance into the Reddit community.

To follow WWE’s official profile page on Reddit, simply go to Reddit.com/user/RealWWE and click the “Follow” button to get the latest posts from WWE to your Reddit front page.

Below are just some of the features we hope to share via our official Reddit profile page:

* The coolest original content from our digital and social platforms

* Previously unseen/rare photos and memorabilia from our archives

* Sneak peeks at what it’s like to work inside WWE Headquarters

* Deleted scenes from our original video series (Did someone say unreleased Southpaw footage?)

* Funniest WWE GIFs from our official GIPHY channel

– Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable do a little bit of comedy in this new backstage video as they prepare to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a 2 of 3 Falls Match at the Royal Rumble next Sunday. Weekend WWE live events saw The Usos retain over Benjamin and Gable.