RAW Cruiserweights In Slow Motion, The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose Video Package, WWE Stock

– Below is slow motion video from this week’s WWE RAW cruiserweight tag match, which saw Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher defeat TJP and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville:

– WWE stock was up 1.90% today, closing at $20.41 per share. Today’s high was $20.45 and the low was $19.94.

– Below is a promo for The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose at Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. As noted, the title will change hands on a disqualification in this match.