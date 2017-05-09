RAW Slow Motion Footage, Donut Named After WWE Superstar, 205 Live Matches
– Below is slow motion video from last night’s WWE RAW in London with Finn Balor, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and others:
– WWE taped the following today in London for tonight’s 205 Live episode:
* Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali
* Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa
* Appearances by Austin Aries, Jack Gallagher, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville
– Nutrition Solutions, which appears to be a favorite of several WWE Superstars, has named one of their new protein donuts after Sheamus. He tweeted the following graphic for the item, which is topped with shamrock sprinkles:
So honoured to have a @nutrition_sol #pronut (protein doughnut) named after me #TheSheamus… pic.twitter.com/UaE9L7eacx
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 9, 2017