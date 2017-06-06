RAW Social Media Stats, Bruno Sammartino On Being Bullied, The Titus Brand

– Below is video of The Titus Brand holding another press conference after Titus O’Neil lost a match to Kalisto on last night’s RAW. As usual, there’s only one reporter but this time it’s Charly Caruso, not Mike Rome. Apollo Crews jokes about trying to get Titus focused. Charly asks about the success rate of The Titus Brand, which causes Titus to quickly end the presser.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 96,000 interactions with 22,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 98,000 Twitter interactions with 28,000 unique authors. RAW also had 178,000 Facebook interactions with 128,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 169,000 interactions with 121,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– Below is video from last night’s “Table For 3” with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Bruno Sammartino talking with Randy Orton. Bruno talks about coming to the United States as a kid and being bullied, which led him to the gym: