– Below is slow motion video from the brawl between Samoa Joe and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on last night’s RAW from The Cajundome:
– WWE congratulated former Attitude Era star Taka Michinoku on the birth of his child this week with the following post on their website:
Taka Michinoku welcomes child
Taka Michinoku is now a father.
The Attitude Era cult favorite and former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion announced in his native Japanese that he had welcomed a child with a tweet Tuesday morning.
私事ですが
私TAKAみちのく
パパになりました
もっとしっかりとした人間になれるよう日々精進します
— ＴＡＫＡみちのく (@takam777) June 13, 2017
Loosely translated, the tweet reveals the new addition to his family and affirms his dedication to self-improvement as he begins this new chapter in his life.
Congratulations from all of us at WWE.com to Taka. We’re sure he will make an excellent father indeed.
– We’ve noted how Summer Rae was backstage for recent WWE events and should be returning from her injury soon. She posted the following from backstage at Monday’s RAW in Lafayette, LA: