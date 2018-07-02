RAW Superstar Injured At Weekend WWE Live Event

WWE has announced that Ruby Riott suffered a left knee injury at a weekend live event. She was scheduled to undergo an MRI earlier today but there’s no word yet on what was found. Stay tuned for updates on her status.

It looks like the injury may have occurred during Riott’s loss to Dana Brooke at Friday’s live event in Rapid City, South Dakota. She did not wrestle at Saturday’s live event in Bismarck, North Dakota or Sunday’s show in Fargo as Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan lost to Natalya and Bayley both nights. Riott was at ringside for Sunday’s show but was nowhere to be seen on Saturday.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the injury:

Ruby Riott injured

Ruby Riott sustained an injury to her left knee at a WWE Live Event over the weekend, WWE.com can confirm.

An MRI to determine the extent of the damage was scheduled for earlier today.

Stay with WWE.com as more details on Ruby Riott’s condition become available.