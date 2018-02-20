RAW Videos For Tonight, Titus Worldwide vs. The Bar?, WWE Network

– WWE posted this video of Mike Rome in Phoenix for tonight’s RAW as the Elimination Chamber participants (John Cena, Elias, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz) arriving for the Gauntlet Match. Rollins says he’s worked his way into the Chamber match and now he’s ready to win the Gauntlet. Below is the rest of Rollins’ backstage RAW interview. Rollins says the Gauntlet is just one more chance to show the world that he’s the best. Rollins also mentions being saddled with Jason Jordan and wanting to break out on his own. Rollins says he’s tired of being underappreciated but he’s going to make it to WrestleMania 34.

– Below are upcoming Flashback Friday themes for the WWE Network:

* February 23rd: WWE Network Turns 4

* March 2nd: Debuts & Firsts (March Edition)

* March 9th: WWE Women’s Day

* March 16th: The Luck of The Irish

* March 23rd: WCW’s Lasting Legacy

* March 30th: April Fool’s Weekend Begins

– As noted, WWE has been teasing The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar, perhaps for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. It looks like Titus Worldwide may be getting in on the action as well as Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews had social media beef going with Cesaro and Sheamus today, as seen below: