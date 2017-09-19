RAW Women’s Title Match At No Mercy Changed To A Fatal 5 Way

As noted, Bayley returned from her shoulder injury on tonight’s WWE RAW from her hometown of San Jose, California. After Nia Jax defeated RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a non-title match, Bayley returned and ended up helping Sasha Banks to take out Jax and then Bliss.

WWE has announced that Bayley is being added to the No Mercy card on Sunday, making the RAW Women’s Title match a Fatal 5 Way.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. The Miz

Fatal 5 Way for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Enzo Amore vs. Neville

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt