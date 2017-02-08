RAW Women’s Title Plans For WrestleMania 33, Sasha Banks Heel Turn

As things stand right now, the current working plan for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 33 this year is for Charlotte Flair to defend the title in a Fatal-4-Way match.

According to F4WOnline.com, the second generation WWE performer is currently slated to defend the RAW Women’s Title against Sasha Banks, Bayley and Nia Jax in a Fatal-4-Way contest.

The word going around the last couple of weeks is that Banks is set to turn heel during the build-up to the rumored RAW Women’s Title showdown at this year’s “Show of Shows.”

WrestleMania 33 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 2nd, from Orlando, Florida.