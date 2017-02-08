RAW Women’s Title Plans For WrestleMania 33, Sasha Banks Heel Turn

Posted by Matt Boone February 8, 2017 1 Comment

As things stand right now, the current working plan for the RAW Women’s Championship at this year is for to defend the title in a Fatal-4-Way match.

According to F4WOnline.com, the second generation WWE performer is currently slated to defend the RAW Women’s Title against , and in a Fatal-4-Way contest.

The word going around the last couple of weeks is that Banks is set to turn heel during the build-up to the rumored RAW Women’s Title showdown at this year’s “Show of Shows.”

WrestleMania 33 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 2nd, from Orlando, Florida.