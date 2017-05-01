Real Estate Listing, Photos & Videos From WWE’s House Of Horrors
The first-ever “House of Horrors” match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton took place at WWE Payback last night and as you can see below, it was definitely a one-of-a-kind match.
The match began with pre-recorded footage from a $36,000 house in Richmond, Missouri off Highway Business 10. You can check out the Movoto.com real estate listing for the home at this link. Wyatt and Orton eventually appeared inside the SAP Center in San Jose – more than 1,800 miles away from the “House of Horrors” set. The match ended with Wyatt getting a pin after Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers attacked Orton. Orton is set to defend against Jinder at the May Backlash pay-per-view.
For those who missed it, below are photos and videos from the match:
