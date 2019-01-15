Reason For No Impact – Pursuit Debut Viewership, Anthem CEO Looks Forward To 2019 & Tweets With Fans

– There’s no word yet on viewership numbers for Friday’s Impact Wrestling premiere on the Pursuit Channel because the show did not make the Cable Top 150. TV source Showbuzz Daily does not have numbers for the network, but we hope to start getting those numbers soon. There’s also no word on how viewership did for the Impact simulcast that airs on Twitch at the same time.

– Anthem Sports & Entertainment CEO Leonard Asper interacted with fans on Twitter this past weekend. Asper revealed that Impact will return to Toronto in April for a show at the Rebel Entertainment Complex, where they taped TV in 2018. Asper also said the company is working on running shows in Winnipeg, Philadelphia and Chicago.

Asper also praised the Impact crew. He wrote, “@IMPACTWRESTLING is killing it congrats to our whole team ona great show watching on @ImpactonTwitch and @PursuitChannel we are everywhere look out big world”

He continued, “to think 5 years ago we sat at @fightnet scratched our heads and noticed @IMPACTWRESTLING became one of top shows….now watching on @fightnet as we marchtogether”

Asper took to Twitter on Monday and thanked Ed Nordholm, Scott D’Amore and Don Callis, also thanking fans for their feedback. He wrote, “Thx for so many ideas and instructive comments… muchas gracias to @EdNordholm, @ScottDAmore, @CyrusOverHuge and team for hard work and results. Truly inspiring to all at @IMPACTWRESTLING to see how much people care. Makes us want to work even harder…Here’s to a great ‘19!”

