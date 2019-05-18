Reby Hardy recently took to Twitter to elaborate on some of her recent tweets. The wrestling world are mourning the loss of Ashley Massaro who sadly passed away this week at the age of 39.

Hardy and Massaro had previously had a public feud on Twitter. This stemmed from Massaro previously having had a past with Reby’s husband, Matt Hardy. Reby confirmed that she was not in fact tweeting about Massaro, she was commenting on a recent episode of Drag Race. Hardy wrote “people desperately trying to force me to care about something I don’t give a f–k about & looking for it in s–t that ain’t there. I’m out here tweeting about drag race but I’m fat & ugly cuz I ain’t in mourning lol.”

Reby has also received death threats over the tweet. Hardy also tweeted “death threats against me & my kids because I’m tweeting over a tv show & not in a black veil I can’t.”

You can see the first tweet that Reby Hardy sent out below:

😊😘 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 17, 2019

Jake’s Take: This is a very sad situation and it appears as though some fans are trying to find reasons to lash out. It was poor timing from Hardy but it doesn’t appear to be truly aimed at Massaro. Reby Hardy is a very outspoken individual and if she wanted to make a public comment she would’ve outright stated how she felt. I’d like to again take the time to offer my condolences to Ashley Massaro’s family at this time.