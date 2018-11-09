Reby Hardy vs. Ashley Massaro Twitter War Ignites Over Matt Hardy Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro began a war of Twitter words with Reby Hardy this week after she posted a tweet reminiscing on her previous relationship with Matt Hardy.

Massaso ended her original tweet with well wishes for the Hardy Family but Reby accused her of bringing pills to Matt’s home while Reby was out of town in 2011, at the height of Matt’s own addiction problems.

You can see their tweets below:

Omgoodness so I’m going through my garage looking for old tax stuff (yea good times lol) n I find a box including one cd burned for me by @MATTHARDYBRAND from 2005 currently listening to it n had some really good music on it-only up to song 8 rn-hope he n his fam r doin amazing! — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) November 7, 2018

Last time we spoke I said I’d knock u on ya ass on sight & u wanna pop up with “hOpE ur fAm iS aMaziNg” like u think I forgot u tried to come over here w pills while I was out of town in ‘11 ? Bitch FOH. u may be running the Jesus gimmick these days but I don’t forget shit. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 8, 2018

Sit down Reby, was living in NY in 2011 n nowhere near NC-there was no ‘aw precious moments’ here-I simply stated I found a cd from 2005 Matt made frm BACK IN THE DAY! No nostalgia!Bless ur heart darlin’-Just u.getting rowdy.per usual.n ps knock my a$$ on site?BAHAHA ya ok-growup https://t.co/spFt0VaiIY — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) November 8, 2018

Of course you RT for everyone to see lmao…You getting that attention you were looking for booboo ? Yet you want me to *sit down* while you out here publicly reminiscing bout someone else’s husband AFTER ALL YOUR SHADY BULLSHIT ? I know damn right where you was in ‘11… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 8, 2018

You could’ve gone on with your instigatingass tweet & I would ignored it like every other damn time you’ve mentioned him, but the moment you mention “the fam” is the moment you’re gonna get called out. Fakeass. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 8, 2018

…cuz I have screenshots of u asking for flights. Do I need to dig up the iphone4 ? ur crustyass pops up every few yrs like a fuckin herpes sore it’s played out. “Grow up” LOL nah bitch I’m good. Try that bigger person pseudo mature bullshit with someone else I’ll fuckin pop u — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 8, 2018

Seems like I dislike a lot of people for “no reason”, huh 🙄 Lemme make it clear: there is ALWAYS a reason. And reason #1 is almost always bc someone enabled, encouraged or supplied drugs to my family. They will NEVER not be called out for it & I will never forget that. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 8, 2018

Maybe now some of you geniuses can put the pieces together. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 8, 2018

může Ježíš žehnej vám a vaší rodině drahou 😊🙏🏼 — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) November 8, 2018