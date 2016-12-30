Reigns Mocks Owens For WWE Merchandise Pay, John Cena Chimes In

Owens was yelling at people and Roman could not stop laughing pic.twitter.com/FxxJ6ISWQw — jessica (@jesssberkowitz) December 29, 2016

The above video of Roman Reigns laughing while in a headlock applied by Kevin Owens from a recent match at a WWE event has gone viral this week, prompting reactions on Twitter from Reigns, which then led to a comment from John Cena.

Reigns noted via Twitter, as seen in the tweet below, that he was laughing at how much Owens earns from his WWE merchandise checks. Reigns noted he used to make more than Owens when splitting his merchandise royalties in three with the other two members of The Shield.

This led to Cena chiming in with a tweet where he references Reigns’ comments before showing off how his hard work continues to keep his checks at a level Reigns and Owens combined wouldn’t reach right now.