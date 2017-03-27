Reigns Talks About Undertaker’s Age Not Being A Factor Ahead Of WM33 Showdown

Celebrity-gossip website TMZ Sports caught up with WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns ahead of his title defense against WWE legend The Undertaker at this coming Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

“He’s The Deadman,” said Reigns. “You’re talking age with The Undertaker? That don’t make sense,” Reigns replied.n

Reigns continued, “Come on, man. He could be 80 and still go, I think. What he’s done and how long he’s done it for I think he can do anything. So I don’t even worry about age or anything like that.”

Roman Reigns defends the WWE U.S. Championship against The Undertaker at this coming Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. Join us here on 4/2 for live results coverage of the show.