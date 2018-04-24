Renee Young On Possibly Doing Commentary, Triple H vs. John Cena Promo, More

– Below is a promo for John Cena vs. Triple H at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:
With THIRTY World Championships between them, @JohnCena & @TripleH are set to do battle at @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, streaming LIVE THIS FRIDAY at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on @WWENetwork! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/F5TeIYptGy
– WWE stock was down 1.84% today, closing at $38.43 per share. Today’s high was $39.43 and the low was $38.28.
– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.693 million total interactions this week – 185,000 on Facebook, 1.292 million on Instagram and 216,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week’s RAW, which drew a total of 2.843 million interactions – 204,000 Facebook interactions, 2.235 million Instagram interactions and 404,000 Twitter interactions.
– Renee Young tweeted the following in response to tweets on WWE possibly adding a woman to one of the RAW or SmackDown announce teams:
Thanks for the love guys! I feel like the more I get asked about this the more I feel like I’d be open to trying it again. In the right circumstance. But honestly, any woman that could step up and fill that role would be huge for WWE. ⚡️❤️ https://t.co/vQc6VBKT57
