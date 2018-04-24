Renee Young On Possibly Doing Commentary, Triple H vs. John Cena Promo, More

– Below is a promo for John Cena vs. Triple H at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:

With THIRTY World Championships between them, @JohnCena & @TripleH are set to do battle at @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, streaming LIVE THIS FRIDAY at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on @WWENetwork! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/F5TeIYptGy — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2018

– WWE stock was down 1.84% today, closing at $38.43 per share. Today’s high was $39.43 and the low was $38.28.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.693 million total interactions this week – 185,000 on Facebook, 1.292 million on Instagram and 216,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week’s RAW, which drew a total of 2.843 million interactions – 204,000 Facebook interactions, 2.235 million Instagram interactions and 404,000 Twitter interactions.

– Renee Young tweeted the following in response to tweets on WWE possibly adding a woman to one of the RAW or SmackDown announce teams: