Renee Young Reacts To RAW Gig; Coach, Triple H & Other WWE Stars Congratulate Her

Scott Lazara
As noted, WWE has announced that Renee Young will be joining the RAW commentary team full-time, beginning with tonight’s show in New Orleans. She will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves on the team as Jonathan Coachman will be leaving RAW to be the new host of WWE pay-per-view Kickoff pre-shows.

Below are comments from Renee plus congratulatory tweets from Coach, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and others: