Renee Young Reacts To RAW Gig; Coach, Triple H & Other WWE Stars Congratulate Her

As noted, WWE has announced that Renee Young will be joining the RAW commentary team full-time, beginning with tonight’s show in New Orleans. She will join Michael Cole and Corey Graves on the team as Jonathan Coachman will be leaving RAW to be the new host of WWE pay-per-view Kickoff pre-shows.

Below are comments from Renee plus congratulatory tweets from Coach, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and others:

I am so so so insanely excited about this! To be the first woman to take over that chair that so many amazingly talented voices and personalities have sat in before me! Thank you to @VinceMcMahon @StephMcMahon @TripleH @MichaelCole and @WWEGraves (and MANY others) ❤️⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/fOKRKlheHE — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) September 10, 2018

A sincere congratulations to @ReneeYoungWWE for a much deserved move to the table on Raw. To be part of a team means understanding your strengths and using them to help the team grow. I have always embraced with positivity any role asked of me. That will not change. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) September 10, 2018

Every evolution needs a voice to tell its story. Incredibly proud of @ReneeYoungWWE – welcome to the #Raw commentary team! https://t.co/2uiTaFdoqS — Triple H (@TripleH) September 10, 2018

I am so proud of @ReneeYoungWWE for becoming the first ever female commentator on #RAW! #YouDeserveIt! I can’t wait to hear her perspective every Monday Night! #Evolution pic.twitter.com/KAkxAvSPVm — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 10, 2018

Thank you Steph!! Can’t wait to add my voice/ opinion/ love to the announce booth! Thanks for rooting for us women! https://t.co/KgQBX2O85U — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) September 10, 2018

Work hard and you will be rewarded. Simple but true. Tonight will be a top 5 highlight in my 22 year career. Congrats @ReneeYoungWWE — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) September 10, 2018

So proud of @ReneeYoungWWE! First female commentator on #Raw …. Monday nights got even better!! I Love you, Renee! YOU👏DESERVE👏IT! #evolution pic.twitter.com/AhinQXae6l — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 10, 2018

CONGRATULATIONS @ReneeYoungWWE 👏🏻 this is so awesome! Proud of you woman! https://t.co/WTypijBFyH — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 10, 2018

I would like to think I had a hand in pushing this talented individual to lock down a more stable income for her household, but this isn’t about me. Congrats Renee. https://t.co/l7Ch5xZFhS — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) September 10, 2018