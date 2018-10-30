Renee Young Reveals What Made Her Uncomfortable On Total Divas, Help From Paul Heyman

Renee Young recently spoke with Bleacher Report and revealed how Paul Heyman has been a big supporter of hers since she signed with the company.

“He’s had my back from the get-go,” Young said. “He did not need to do that. For whatever reason, he and I have always been close when it comes to talking about being better and wanting to be the best.”

Renee also revealed how Heyman gave her advice before she made her RAW commentary debut several weeks back.

“He just kind of gave me advice on how to be a little more succinct, how to create those little punchlines,” she said. “You’ve gotta think about what this is going to sound like in a video package. Make sure you’re saying their name instead of he or she. Just little nuggets like that that you might forget. And I do forget. Sometimes, I might be out there and catch myself saying, ‘Oh, he just speared him’ instead of ‘Roman Reigns just speared Braun Strowman.’”

Renee also talked about how she was uncomfortable with revealing her relationship with RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose on Total Divas last season.

“I think [our relationship] was not something we wanted to pull the curtain back on,” Young said. “That made me uncomfortable as well, because the whole time I’m just saying he’s crazy and how do I deal with this crazy person [for story purposes], which is really not our dynamic. That was really odd to navigate as we were doing it.”