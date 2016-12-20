Renee Young Talks Relationship With Dean Ambrose, Possibly Wrestling In WWE

On the latest edition of his Heated Conversations podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T spoke with WWE announcer Renee Young.

During the interview, Young spoke about traveling with her real life boyfriend, Dean Ambrose.

“I think it’s great because, I mean, if I wasn’t on the road with him, and, I mean, there [are] tons of relationships here in WWE, we just have a different understanding,” said Young. “I see what he’s going through. I understand there are times when he needs to take a moment and be in his Dean Ambrose mode and do his thing. But, I mean, for the most part, we have our own memories we get to create being together all over the world. We’ve shut down hotels and hotel bars all over the world. So it’s so awesome we get to do that and then we get to go home together and go, ‘cool, now do you want to just go around the corner and grab a sandwich or something?’ You get both sides of it. It’s perfect. I love it.”

Young also spoke about the possibility of stepping into the squared circle as a wrestler at some point in the future in WWE.

“With anything with WWE, you’ve got to be prepared for anything. How do I know Vince isn’t going to call me and go, ‘hey, PS, you’re going to be in the eight-woman tag match – you’d better know how to throw a dropkick’? Do I have any training under my belt? Absolutely not.” Young continued, “it’s more so being open to the idea of doing something like that just in case.”