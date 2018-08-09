Renee Young To Call Monday’s WWE RAW Episode

WWE has announced that Renee Young will serve as guest commentator for Monday’s RAW from Greensboro, NC, the final RAW before SummerSlam.

Renee Young to step in on Raw announce team as guest commentator Monday night

Renee Young will be stepping in for Jonathan Coachman on the Raw announce team as a guest commentator this Monday night, ESPN.com reports. Coachman, meanwhile, will be fulfilling another obligation.

Young will work alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves for all three hours of the broadcast, making this the first time a woman has called an entire episode of Raw.

Don’t miss Renee Young’s historic Raw announce team debut live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network.