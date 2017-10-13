Report: Another Former Impact Wrestling Champion Could Be Joining WWE

It looks like another former Impact Wrestling star could find themselves employed by WWE.

According to PWInsider.com, former TNA Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne has been at the WWE Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida this week.

As of right now, there is no word regarding whether or not WWE plans on offering Rayne a job, however it is worth noting that there were rumors earlier in the summer about the company expressing interest in bringing her in for a job after she was backstage at a television taping in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rayne’s last active gig on the other side of the fence saw her working as a creative team member focusing on the Knockouts division prior to Anthem Sports acquiring the company. She has since parted ways with the promotion.