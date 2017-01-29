Report: Conor McGregor Turns Down WWE Offer, Says “F*ck UFC, F*ck WWE”

Uht oh, it looks like UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor is at it again!

“The Notorious” MMA star took to social media on Saturday afternoon, posting a message that many have taken as a confirmation of some recent reports that have been spreading after a story ran on The U.K. Sun website claiming WWE recently made an offer to the first-ever simaltaneous two-weight UFC World Champion that was ultimately turned down.

From The Sun article:

“WWE has made no secret of its desire to do something with Conor McGregor and there were talks between the two parties about this year. Because he’s taking time off from the UFC, there was a talk about doing something at this year’s Wrestlemania in April, but it wasn’t to be despite a hefty offer.”

McGregor posted the following message shortly after via his official Instagram page: