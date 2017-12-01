Report: Impact Wrestling Shuts Down Offices In Nashville

It looks like the changes continue for Impact Wrestling.

Not only have multiple management figures and active talents and referees parted ways with the company, but it looks like the promotion has shut down their office in Nashville, Tennessee.

ProWrestling.net is reporting that Impact Wrestling’s final day in the Nashville offices were this past Thursday.

Impact Wrestling has been based out of Nashville since the promotion launched back in 2002. The company will now reportedly be based out of their offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the home of their parent-company, Anthem Sports.