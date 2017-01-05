Report: Jeff Jarrett Reaches Deal With New Owners To Return To TNA

It looks like it won’t be long before the founder of TNA Wrestling returns home.

According to a report by Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com, the current promoter of Global Force Wrestling (GFW) has reportedly reached a new with the new majority owners of TNA to return to the company.

As noted, an official announcement was made on Wednesday confirming the news that the Anthem Sports Entertainment company has acquired majority ownership of TNA, which they will run through their new Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC. subsidiary.

Jarrett is expected to be backstage at this week’s Impact Wrestling television tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. While nothing is official, it is believed that Jarrett will be working behind-the-scenes with talent, as well as the creative team.

It’s also worth noting that former WWE Superstar Zeb Colter (Dutch Mantell) will also be returning to TNA this week to work the first TV tapings for the promotion of 2017.