Report: Kenny Omega Not Signing New Deal with NJPW

According to an interview conducted by Tokyo Sports, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega is not signing a new deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling when his current deal runs out, and is planning on leaving the company. This fuels speculation as to whether he will sign with All Elite Wrestling, or perhaps head to WWE. Either way, it seems that the battle for professional wrestling’s hottest free agent just got a whole lot more interesting. Omega has in recent years become a Japanese citizen, so the decision to leave for him was not made lightly in all likelihood.

Omega leaves New Japan Pro-Wrestling having helped expose it to an international audience, and has become synonymous with high profile matches that deliver in entertainment value. He also has collected a vast array of championships in New Japan. In addition to winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Kazuchika Okada at Dominion last June, he was the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, a former one-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, a former 2-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, a former one-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, and a former 2-time NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion. To top that all off, he won the 2016 G1 Climax, becoming the first and so far only foreigner to do so.