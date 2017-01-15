Report: Kurt Angle Not Booked For The Royal Rumble

With the Royal Rumble around the corner and Kurt Angle reportedly telling promoters he’s returning to WWE, rumors have been circulating about the Olympic gold medalist being a surprise entrance in the 30-man Rumble match. According to a new report, those are just rumors as of right now.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that according to backstage sources in WWE, there have been no talks between the company and Angle regarding the Royal Rumble yet. While WWE could always call someone at the last minute for a surprise appearance, it doesn’t sound like the former WWE Champion will be at the Royal Rumble on 1/29 in San Antonio, TX.

According to The Observer, it’s more likely that Angle could appear at WrestleMania 33 on 4/2 in Orlando, FL. Meltzer reported in December that Angle was telling independent wrestling promoters he isn’t accepting any bookings in April because he’s returning to WWE.

