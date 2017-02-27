Report: Matt & Jeff Hardy Likely Leaving Impact Wrestling For WWE

If Matt and Jeff Hardy aren’t at this week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings, it could be a sign that their “Broken brilliance” is officially leaving TNA. Dave Meltzer reports on Wrestling Observer Radio that the Hardy Brothers appear to be on their way out of Impact Wrestling. According to Meltzer, Matt and Jeff have told independent event promoters that they can’t commit to dates after April, which would suggest they could be heading to WWE.

Matt and Jeff Hardy had creative free reign over their “Broken” characters, but the recent management changes in Impact Wrestling reportedly put their creative control in jeopardy. The creative freedom and more flexible schedule were reportedly the two main factors in the Hardy brothers previously wanting to stay with Impact Wrestling. Since their “Broken” characters took off, their independent bookings have increased substantially.

WWE typically doesn’t give their talent the kind of creative freedom the Hardy brothers had in Impact Wrestling, but talents like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar have been able to secure deals with minimal schedules. Both Hardy brothers would likely want a flexible schedule as Matt’s wife Reby is currently pregnant with their second child, and Jeff also has two young kids.

