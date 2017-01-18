Report: Michael Cole To Transition Off TV, Into Backstage Role

It looks like 20-year on-air WWE performer Michael Cole may soon be filling a different off-camera role with the company.

According to a new report at PWInsider.com, the longtime WWE announcer may soon be transitioning off-camera and into a full-time behind-the-scenes role with the company. The report states that in the past few weeks especially, there have been discussions about Cole’s future with the company.

In addition to his gig as an announcer for WWE RAW every Monday night and the monthly pay-per-views, Cole already handles some behind-the-scenes duties in WWE. Currently, Cole assists on the production-end of things and helps with grooming the next generation of WWE announcers.

Apparently Cole won’t be leaving the announcers table in the immediate future, but it’s said that he and WWE management have been given strong consideration towards the next chapter of his career with the company.