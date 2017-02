Report: Nick “Magnus” Aldis In Serious Talks To Return To TNA

It looks like TNA is in talks with a former World Champion.

According to a new report at F4WOnline.com, TNA made a contract offer to former champion Nick “Magnus” Aldis for a return to the company. While a deal has yet to be finalized, both sides are said to be in serious discussions right now.

Magnus originally signed with TNA back in 2008 before ultimately leaving the company in July of 2015.