Report: Rollins Will Still Be Cleared To Compete At WrestleMania 33

On Sunday night WWE claimed that Seth Rollins likely wouldn’t be able to compete at WrestleMania in April due to a knee injury, but one industry insider says that’s not the case. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rollins is going to be cleared to wrestle in time for WrestleMania, and says WWE’s claim was just a storyline element. Rollins is recovering from a torn MCL, which WWE is attributing to Samoa Joe’s attack on him earlier this month.

The most-likely WrestleMania opponent for Rollins is currently Triple H. Triple H is advertised to compete in a six-man tag match at the March 11 house show in Toronto, which could be a sign that he’ll be warming up for the April 2nd pay-per-view.

24Wrestling.com is your WrestleMania 33 central, with live results and chat on the night of the 2nd, and all of the latest backstage news leading up to the event!