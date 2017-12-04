Report: WWE To Begin Touring With 205 Live-Exclusive Live Events In January

It looks like WWE is gearing up to dabble in the live event business for the 205 Live brand.

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE is planning to begin touring with the 205 Live brand, with the Cruiserweights having their own live events beginning with the weekend of 1/18 – 1/20.

WWE is reportedly looking at running smaller venues in the Northeast markets, similar to the buildings that NXT runs for their non-televised house shows. The PWInsider report claims WWE’s current touring plan is to have two to three events over a weekend once per month, with the schedule expanding based on the business the shows draw.

2018 will see WWE expand the reach that 205 Live currently has in their marketplace, as the company reportedly has designs on increasing their touring schedule for the brand, as well as introducing merchandising and licensing opportunities.