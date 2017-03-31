Results From Axxess, Eve Torres Video From Axxess, Photos From WWE PC All Access

– WWE posted this video of Eve Torres-Gracie at WrestleMania 33 Axxess today after meeting fans. Eve talks about being excited to be back for the weekend and says she’s most looking forward to the WWE Hall of Fame as her friend Beth Phoenix will be inducted.

– The following matches took place Friday afternoon at WrestleMania 33 Axxess in Orlando:

* Hideo Itami defeated Drew Gulak

* Rich Swann defeated Brian Kendrick

* TJ Perkins defeated Gran Metalik

– The latest WWE Performance Center All Access event was held earlier today in Orlando with fans from around the world in town for WrestleMania 33 participating. Below are videos from the $2,000 per ticket event, including one of Chinese recruit Gao Lei doing an impersonation of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin: