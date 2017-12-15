Results & Videos From The 15th Annual WWE Tribute To The Troops

Below are quick results, show videos and post-match videos from last night’s 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops on the USA Network, which took place from the USS Dewey at Naval Base San Diego:

* Lilian Garcia performed the National Anthem in the ring

* Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and a returning JBL were out for commentary

* Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Rollins hit the Rainmaker on Sheamus while Ambrose hit a Dirty Deeds on Cesaro and Reigns speared Joe for the pin. The Shield cut a post-match promo and thanked the crowd for their service and for keeping the country safe

* They showed a video package of John Cena at previous TTTT events but he was not there

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ric Flair retained over Carmella and Ruby Riott. Natalya watched from the entrance and Naomi accompanied Flair to the ring. Flair won by making Carmella tap to the Figure Eight. Flair cut a post-match promo and gave props to the women on base

* Machine Gun Kelley, Sam Harris of X Ambassadors and Bebe Rexha performed the “Home” single

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The New Day defeated Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin when Xavier Woods and Big E hit the double team

* Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose defeated Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James when Paige hit RamPaige on Mickie

* MGK performed his “Let You Go” single

* Video messages from various celebrities aired with words for the troops. There was also video of WWE Superstars at Naval Base San Diego and Naval Air Station

* WWE Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens, Sami, Zayn and Jinder Mahal when Nakamura hit a Kinshasa on Sami for the pin. Nakamura’s music played a bit before Styles’ music hit. The show ended with Styles raising the WWE Title and a “Too Sweet” symbol