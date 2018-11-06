Returns Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW, Paul Heyman Praises Brock Lesnar

By
Scott Lazara
-

– New WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will return to TV on next Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from Kansas City. This will be the final RAW episode before Lesnar’s non-title match with WWE Champion AJ Styles at Survivor Series.

Next Monday’s RAW will also see RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon return to address the controversial WWE World Cup tournament win by her brother, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

– Speaking of Lesnar, Paul Heyman took to Twitter tonight before RAW and wrote the following on managing the new WWE Universal Champion, 30 years after leading the Original Midnight Express in WCW: