According to Sean Ross Sap of Fightful.com, the Revival are reportedly very unhappy in WWE, and there are rumors that they are asking for their release. The Revival have floundered since arriving on WWE’s main roster in 2017, largely due to injuries to both Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, and poor booking. It is quite likely that they would be unhappy with their situation in the company, particularly after facing Lucha House Party once again on Raw. If the rumors are true, hopefully the Revival end up somewhere where they are used properly.
Home Wrestling News The Revival Reportedly Ask for WWE Release
Latest News
WWE SmackDown Viewership For This Week’s Show With Shane McMahon’s Birthday Bash
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00v_xbMJKAc&w=560&h=315] This week's WWE SmackDown episode, featuring The Miz vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus and Miz's Birthday Bash for Shane McMahon as the...
Former WWE Star Adam Rose Thanks WWE For Helping Him Get Sober
Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose (Raymond Leppan) took to Facebook on Tuesday and thanked WWE for helping him get sober. Rose posted a photo from...
Kofi Kingston Speaks: Why WWE Shouldn’t Break Up The New Day, Jamaican Gimmick, Royal...
Kofi Kingston recently spoke with The Argus Leader to promote Saturday's WWE live event in Sioux Falls. The full interview is at this link...
Rumor On RAW Superstars Possibly Leaving WWE Soon
There are rumors on The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder possibly being on their way out of WWE. There is reportedly concern within WWE...
Trending Articles
Full WWE RAW Results & Videos From Memphis, 1/14/2019
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RAcRmlyFqk&w=560&h=315] - Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with a limousine parked in the back. Vince McMahon steps out and fans pop. Vince has his...
New Fan Photo Of Roman Reigns, Latest On The Vince McMahon Movie
- In an update on the planned Vince McMahon biography movie, PWInsider reports that a new draft of the movie was completed and sent...
Backstage News On Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman’s WWE Status, Why Vince...
WWE has had plans to do Finn Balor vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view going back to November, despite...
Kevin Owens Drops Weight (PHOTO), Nikki Cross Backstage Video, WWE Main Event Tag Team...
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huizvcaZMx8&w=560&h=315] - As noted, former WWE NXT Superstar Nikki Cross made her RAW debut on tonight's show from Memphis, teaming with Bayley and Natalya...
SAnitY Coming Soon To WWE RAW?
WWE SmackDown Superstar Eric Young of SAnitY noted on Instagram that the group will have a new message revealed during tonight's RAW from Memphis. He...