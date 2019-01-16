The Revival Reportedly Ask for WWE Release

According to Sean Ross Sap of Fightful.com, the Revival are reportedly very unhappy in WWE, and there are rumors that they are asking for their release. The Revival have floundered since arriving on WWE’s main roster in 2017, largely due to injuries to both Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, and poor booking. It is quite likely that they would be unhappy with their situation in the company, particularly after facing Lucha House Party once again on Raw. If the rumors are true, hopefully the Revival end up somewhere where they are used properly.