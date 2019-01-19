The Revival Update Following WWE Release Reports

As noted earlier this week, The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder reportedly requested their WWE releases following Monday’s RAW win over The Lucha House Party, while still wearing their ring gear. Word is that The Top Guys are unhappy with their roles.

It looks like Dawson and Wilder referenced the reports on Twitter. Dash has changed his Twitter name to Daniel Wheeler, which is his real name. We noted earlier how another WWE Superstar rumored to be leaving the company due to unhappiness recently changed his Twitter name to his real name as well – Dolph Ziggler.

Dawson posted a scene with Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa character, the “world ain’t all sunshine” speech to his son from the 2006 “Rocky Balboa” movie, or Rocky VI. You can see the tweet below: