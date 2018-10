Rey Mysterio Announced For Starrcade, WWE Pay-Per-View Events & More

WWE has confirmed several more dates for Rey Mysterio, including the special Starrcade live event plus Survivor Series and TLC.

The former World Heavyweight Champion will return at tonight’s SmackDown 1000 episode in Washington, DC to face WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title WWE World Cup qualifying match. It’s been reported that Rey signed a two-year deal with the company.

Below is Rey’s updated list of confirmed WWE dates:

* October 16, Washington: SmackDown 1000

* October 20, Hartford – Supershow live event

* October 21, Boston – Supershow live event

* October 22, White Plains – SmackDown live event

* October 23, Newark: SmackDown TV

* October 30, Atlanta: SmackDown TV

* November 3, Cardiff: SmackDown live event

* November 4, Aberdeen: SmackDown live event

* November 5, Birmingham: SmackDown live event

* November 6, Manchester: SmackDown TV tapings

* November 13, St. Louis: SmackDown TV

* November 18, Los Angeles: Survivor Series

* November 20, Los Angeles: SmackDown TV

* November 24, Cincinnati: Starrcade

* November 27, Minneapolis: SmackDown TV

* December 4, Austin: SmackDown TV

* December 16, San Jose: TLC

* December 29, Pittsburgh: SmackDown TV