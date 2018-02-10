Rey Mysterio Makes A Huge Challenge

During today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Road to New Beginning tour finale event in Osaka, Japan, a video of Rey Mysterio played with him announcing that he will be making his New Japan debut at the sold out Strong Style Evolved event in Long Beach, CA on 3/25.

In the video Mysterio also issued a challenge to Jushin “Thunder” Liger to square off against him on the show, which Liger accepted.

The match will air on AXS TV live.

Mysterio most recently made a surprise return to WWE in the Royal Rumble last month. Although it was a one night deal, Mysterio made it clear he and WWE are both open to working out something greater.

Before that happens, if it does, two of the greatest junior heavyweight wrestlers of all time will face off for the first time since WCW’s Starrcade ’96, which saw Mysterio get the win over Liger.