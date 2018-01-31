Rey Mysterio On His WWE Return, Jinder Mahal Praises Ronda Rousey, John Cena – Auto Geek

– John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series has returned to The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, as seen below. Cena welcomes co-host Eric Johnson, a car guy and Cena friend, to the show and test drives a 2012 Lotus Evora with a Toyota Camry engine.

– Jinder Mahal spoke with MMA Junkie about former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey signing a full-time deal with WWE and gave her props for trying to fake the media out in the days leading up to the Royal Rumble, saying he can’t wait until WrestleMania 34 now.

Jinder was also encouraged by the fact that Rousey seems to be taking her WWE run seriously by signing a multi-year deal.

“That speaks volumes for her,” he said. “I know she’s a big wrestling fan growing up, and her name comes from ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper. She’s a wrestling fan, and I know she has a passion for the business, which is sometimes the hardest thing, because sometimes people come from the outside and they don’t have the passion for it. It’s just a one-time deal – oh, Wrestlemania – and it’s big paycheck. That’s awesome that she’s signed fulltime. Just like she dominated the UFC, she’s going to dominate pro wrestling.”

– Rey Mysterio made the following Instagram posts after his WWE return at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. As noted, Rey’s deal was for the one Rumble appearance but there’s talk that he could end up signing for more dates. Rey entered the Rumble at #27 and was eliminated by Finn Balor after 9 minutes and 39 seconds. Rey did eliminate Adam Cole during the match.